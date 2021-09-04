Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declines By 13.9%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

