Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Decreases By 13.7%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.