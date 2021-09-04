Short Interest in Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Decreases By 13.0%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,999.0 days.

Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Great Canadian Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.

