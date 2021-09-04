Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increases By 14.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.