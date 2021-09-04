Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Declines By 12.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK opened at $21.12 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

