Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Rises By 15.0%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 956,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BPMP opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.