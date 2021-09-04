Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Increases By 13.9%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $203,543 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

