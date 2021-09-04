Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 6,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

