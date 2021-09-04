SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

