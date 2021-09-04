Sfmg LLC Sells 8,841 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,070,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.05. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

