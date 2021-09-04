Sfmg LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

FPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 928,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

