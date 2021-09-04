Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 157,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

