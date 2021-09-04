Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 202,372 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. FS KKR Capital comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sfmg LLC owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK remained flat at $$23.18 during trading hours on Friday. 820,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,618. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.