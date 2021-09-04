Sfmg LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. The stock had a trading volume of 947,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,418.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

