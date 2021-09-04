Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,163 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

