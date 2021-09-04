Sfmg LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,423. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96.

