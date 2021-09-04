Sfmg LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 2,935,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,927. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

