Sfmg LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $130.78. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

