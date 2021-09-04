Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 79.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

