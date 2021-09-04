Sfmg LLC Buys 604 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.36. 1,558,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

