Sfmg LLC Acquires 246 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,695.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

