Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 759,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

