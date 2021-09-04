Sempra Energy (SRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.