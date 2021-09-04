Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,603 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

