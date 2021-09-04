Sei Investments Co. Has $24.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $78.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

