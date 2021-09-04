Sei Investments Co. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 617,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

