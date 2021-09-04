Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

