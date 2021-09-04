Sei Investments Co. Acquires 112,127 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 86.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

HTA stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

