Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

A number of brokerages have commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FRA:SHA traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.18 ($8.44). 483,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.51. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

