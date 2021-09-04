SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $24,527,422.64 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SBAC opened at $366.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.25 and its 200 day moving average is $305.19. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 29.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 272.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

