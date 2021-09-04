Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

