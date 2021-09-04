Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €42.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.58 ($46.57).

RNO opened at €30.11 ($35.42) on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.90.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

