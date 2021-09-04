Sandy Spring Bank Sells 103 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.22. The stock had a trading volume of 946,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,996. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $468.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

