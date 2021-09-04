Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,384.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

