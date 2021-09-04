Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. 3,361,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

