Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.36. 1,622,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

