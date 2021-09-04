Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.26

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Sandfire Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.10.
About Sandfire Resources
