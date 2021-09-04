salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $310.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

