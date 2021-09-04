SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $458,200.14 and $145,617.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,938.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.59 or 0.01412907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.48 or 0.00659774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00394444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

