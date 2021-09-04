S Robson Walton Sells 544,383 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

WMT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

