Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,979 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $429.65 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average of $430.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

