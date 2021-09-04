Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 228,675 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of NCR worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

