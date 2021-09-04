Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,370 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 119,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

