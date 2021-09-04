Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Separately, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.