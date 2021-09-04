Rubic Market Capitalization Achieves $31.54 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Rubic has traded 110.7% higher against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $31.54 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00142965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00167503 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.12 or 0.07982168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.99 or 0.99722994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.74 or 0.00825465 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,994,300 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

