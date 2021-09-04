RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. 270,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

