Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £111.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

