Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $52,000 Investment in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUSE. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUSE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

