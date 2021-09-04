Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 297.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 1.94. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

