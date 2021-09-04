Royal Bank of Canada Has $53,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.62 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.